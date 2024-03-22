Guru addresses speculation on relationship with Teephlow

Guru and Teephlow

Ghanaian musician, Guru, has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with fellow rapper Teephlow, shedding light on the perceived misunderstanding between them.

In a recent interview with Accra FM, Guru delved into the roots of their connection, dating back to when he first discovered Teephlow as a young talent studying at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).



Reflecting on their initial encounter, Guru recalled his intention to mentor the budding artist, stating, “I discovered him when he was a young guy, studying at UCC, who was picking up, and I was like: ‘Yo, let me put this young guy on.’”



However, Guru revealed that their collaboration plans hit a snag due to what he described as a ‘miscommunication.’ He recounted how both artists were exploring the popular Alkayida music style at the time, leading to Teephlow feeling aggrieved when Guru also embraced the genre. According to Guru, Teephlow perceived his actions as copying, resulting in tension between them.

“Suddenly he felt what he had done was what I was also copying,” Guru explained, acknowledging Teephlow’s disappointment when his own Alkayida song failed to achieve the same success as Guru’s.



Despite the friction, Guru emphasized his admiration for Teephlow’s talent, expressing his support for the rapper’s career progression. “I listen to his rap and when Da Hammer put him on, I was very happy. And he was doing so well, and currently, it appears, he is in the US,” Guru remarked, adding, “To me, it’s a bad idea, because he peaked and was rising. Now, if he returns, he would have to start all over again.”



Guru’s insights provide a nuanced perspective on the dynamics between the two artists, highlighting the complexities of the music industry and the challenges of navigating relationships within it.