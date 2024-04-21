Guru express commitment to music

Guru

Ghanaian musician Guru, also known as Maradona Yeboah Adjei, has affirmed his unwavering dedication to music despite his aspirations for further education.

He expressed a desire to enhance his academic qualifications for broader career prospects but emphasized that music remains his foremost passion.



"Leaving music is not an option. It's ingrained in us," Guru asserted, debunking the notion of musicians abandoning their craft. "Even if not producing hits, we're always creating," he added.

Guru emphasized the importance of continuous self-improvement for entertainers, citing a trend of artists pursuing higher education to prepare for the future.



He himself plans to contest for the Student Representative Council Presidency at the University of Ghana, demonstrating his commitment to both education and his musical career.