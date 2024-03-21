Guru reveals motivations behind free performances for Vodafone Ghana

Guru

Rapper Guru has shed light on the circumstances surrounding his series of performances for Vodafone Ghana several years ago, revealing surprising details about his motivations.

Contrary to popular belief, Guru clarified that his appearances were not driven by financial gain but rather by a unique circumstance.



"Many people would think he was making money during that time but he stated emphatically that he was doing it for free," he emphasized.



In an exclusive interview with FiiFi Pratt, Guru divulged the backstory behind his decision, citing a breach of contract by his then-manager with Vodafone as the catalyst. According to Guru, Vodafone had acquired the rights to his hit song "Lapaz Toyota," only for his manager to illicitly sell the same rights to competitor MTN, constituting a clear breach of their agreement.



"This, according to Guru, was a breach of contract between them and Vodafone," the rapper explained.



Faced with this breach, Vodafone opted to confront Guru directly, offering him a stark choice: either perform free shows or face legal repercussions. Guru, mindful of the potential impact on his career, chose the former, thus embarking on a year-long tour under Vodafone's banner without financial compensation.

Reflecting on the decision, Guru expressed his resolve to uphold his integrity despite the personal sacrifice. "Looking at the impact the law would have on his career, he opted for the free show option," he stated.



Furthermore, Guru revealed that he never received any proceeds from his manager's dealings with MTN, underscoring the complexity and fallout of the contractual dispute.



