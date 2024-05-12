Guru urges youth not to joke with your education

Guru

Ghanaian rapper and Hiplife icon Guru, took center stage at the TGMA Xperience Concert in Cape Coast, delivering more than just music.

In a fervent address, Guru underscored the pivotal role of education in shaping one's future, urging young individuals to prioritize their formal education as a means to unlock opportunities and achieve success.



He cautioned against the distractions and temptations that often divert the youth from their academic pursuits, emphasizing the need to stay focused and avoid activities that hinder progress.



"Don't joke with your education," Guru passionately urged, emphasizing its critical importance as the cornerstone of progress and the gateway to realizing dreams. He highlighted the transformative power of knowledge and urged the youth to seize the opportunities it presents.

Drawing from personal experiences, the rapper emphasized the values of diligence and perseverance in academic endeavors, asserting that it's never too late to embark on the journey of learning.



Amidst delivering his signature hip-hop hits, such as "Mmaakuo" and "Lapaz Toyota," Guru's message resonated with the audience, leaving a lasting impression on the significance of prioritizing education in youth development.