Guru wins appeal, back in UG SRC Presidential race

Guru

Source: Ghanaweekend

Hiplife icon Guru NKZ, disqualified from the University of Ghana's SRC presidential race due to non-residency, has had his disqualification overturned. The appeals board ruled in his favor, allowing him and his running mate to be included in the upcoming election, set for September 16, 2024.





