Gyakie affirms vulnerability to heartbreak

Gyakie

Ghanaian singer Gyakie recently disclosed that her latest track, "DECEMBER," was inspired by a personal heartbreak, emphasizing her humanity and susceptibility to emotional pain.

Following the release of "DECEMBER," Gyakie revealed in an interview with Onua TV's Entertainment Presenter, Nana Adwoa Annan, that the song was born out of a heartbreak experience.



Responding in Twi, Gyakie expressed, “se meye nipa” (I am human), highlighting her belief that heartbreak is a universal experience not limited to her alone.



"DECEMBER," which debuted on April 5, 2024, has garnered over 655,000 views on YouTube within 9 days of its release.



Gyakie clarified that the song is not merely for entertainment but a reflection of her personal life, recounting her struggles during the December 2023 festivities due to a broken relationship.

The song's poignant lyrics capture Gyakie's emotional turmoil, with lines like, "Ho! Ho! Ho! Ho! It’s another December without you."



In dedicating "DECEMBER" to those grappling with heartbreak, Gyakie acknowledges the widespread impact of such emotional challenges.



The song's raw emotion is conveyed through lyrics like, “look into my eyes, what you find, what you see, is what you did to me.”