Gyakie cautions against dating within music industry

Gyakie

Ghanaian musician Gyakie has expressed reservations about pursuing romantic relationships within the music and creative industry.

In an interview with 3FM, Gyakie emphasized the challenges of dating someone in the same professional field, stating that while love is beautiful, such relationships can be complex.



"I wouldn’t advise myself to do that if I have another version of me," Gyakie remarked. "It can be very, very tricky."

Reflecting on her personal experiences, Gyakie disclosed that a past heartbreak inspired her song 'December', which she composed in response to her emotional turmoil.



"It is fully a broken heart," Gyakie explained during an interview on TV3’s New Day. "A special someone disappointed me…the story of the song is in the lyrics.