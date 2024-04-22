Gyakie dismisses sister's music ambitions

Gyakie

Gyakie, daughter of artiste Nana Acheampong, asserts she is the only musician in her family, dismissing her sister's music aspirations.

In an interview with TV3, Gyakie brushed off questions about her sister, Sheila Acheampong, entering the music industry, stating, "I'm the only artiste from my dad so let’s move on."

Contrastingly, Sheila has expressed her independence in pursuing music, stating she aims to establish herself without familial endorsements, citing Abedi Pele and Dede Ayew as examples of individuals who forged their own paths despite famous lineage.