Gyakie hints at dropping surprise debut album

Menu ›
Entertainment
Mon, 29 Jan 2024 Source: classfmonline.com
Gyakie has hinted at releasing her debut album with no publicity.
She made this known via social media platform X.
She wrote: "How I plan to sneak in the album."
The 'Rent Free' hitmaker attached a video of a model in a shark suit who, on the runway, is seen hiding what looked like a bag stuffed with money in one moment and in another showing it off.
Gyakie has two hit extended plays (EPs) to her name: Seed (2020), which housed her breakthrough single Forever, and My Diary (2022), which housed her Something hit.
how I plan to sneak in the album pic.twitter.com/r3qvwe0pfR— Song Bird (@Gyakie_) January 27, 2024
Source: classfmonline.com