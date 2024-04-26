Gyakie opens up about journey to fame

Gyakie

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie, born Jackline Acheampong, recently shared insights into her ascent to stardom within the Ghanaian music landscape.

During an interview on Luv FM's Drive Time on Luv with Melvin Da Enigma, Gyakie reflected on her initial indifference towards her vocal abilities, which transformed into enthusiasm after her debut song gained public acclaim.



Growing up under the tutelage of her father, the renowned Nana Acheampong, Gyakie had early exposure to the music industry, occasionally accompanying him to studios and concerts.



However, it wasn't until her encounter with music producer SOSA at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) that Gyakie began to consider a career in music seriously.



Recalling her first studio experience with SOSA, Gyakie revealed her initial lack of confidence in her singing abilities. Nevertheless, her innate talent for writing lyrics emerged as she immersed herself in the creative process.

Gyakie's breakthrough single, "Never Like This," garnered significant attention in Ghana, propelling her into the spotlight despite juggling her burgeoning music career with academics.



Following the success of her debut single, Gyakie released her first EP titled "SEED," which further solidified her presence in the Ghanaian music scene, with the track "Forever" gaining international acclaim.



Despite initial reservations from her father, who is well-versed in the music industry, Gyakie's undeniable talent and the positive reception of her music ultimately won him over, easing his concerns about her pursuing a career in music, especially as a female artist.