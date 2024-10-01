Gyakie steals show with sensational dance moves at Berekum’s Hang Out Festival

Gyakie

Source: Mynewsgh

Gyakie delivered an electrifying performance at the Hang Out Festival in Berekum, captivating audiences with her music and a sensual dance routine alongside her bodyguard.

Gyakie delivered an electrifying performance at the Hang Out Festival in Berekum, captivating audiences with her music and a sensual dance routine alongside her bodyguard. Despite the rain, the event showcased her dynamic stage presence and solidified her reputation as one of Ghana’s top performers.





Read full article