Gyedu-Blay Ambolley calls for maturity from Shatta Wale

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Shatta Wale

After the recent Abeka Salafest concert, Shatta Wale directed more criticism towards Stonebwoy on social media.

Initially, reports indicated both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were scheduled to perform at the same event. However, Stonebwoy opted out, citing concerns over potential conflict with Shatta Wale, given his recent behavior online.



In response to Stonebwoy's absence, Shatta Wale used social media to launch insults and mockery at the Burniton Music boss.



Ghanaian highlife musician, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, weighed in, stating it's time for Shatta Wale to mature.

Ambolley acknowledged that beefs are common in showbiz but criticized the current trend, calling for more respectful communication.



He urged Shatta Wale to address his grievances with decorum and respect moving forward.