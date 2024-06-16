Happy Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: Top 50 Eid Mubarak Wishes, Messages and Quotes to share with your friends and family on Bakrid
Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, honors Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to God and involves communal prayers, charity, and the ritual sacrifice of animals. Celebrated worldwide, it coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage and symbolizes faith, gratitude, and compassion. This article explores its significance, traditions, and cultural practices.
