Newman, a real lifeguard and firefighter, saved Hasselhoff’s life multiple times on set

Source: BBC

David Hasselhoff led tributes to his "Baywatch" co-star Michael Newman, who passed away at 68 after battling Parkinson’s disease.

Hasselhoff praised him as a warrior and great actor, while others expressed admiration and condolences.



