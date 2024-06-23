Hawaii Five-0 star Taylor Wily dies aged 56

Taylor Wily

Source: BBC

Actor Taylor Wily, known for his role as Kamekona Tupuola in the Hawaii Five-0 reboot, has died at age 56.

His entertainment lawyer confirmed his death to CBS News, but no cause was given.



Tributes, including heartfelt messages from executive producer Peter Lenkov, have poured in. Lenkov recalled Wily's charm during his first audition and expressed his deep sorrow.

Wily, originally a sumo wrestler and UFC competitor, transitioned to acting, starring in Hawaii Five-0 from 2010 to 2020 and later in Magnum P.I.



Despite other roles, Wily cherished his time on Hawaii Five-0, appreciating the chance to work in his home state.



