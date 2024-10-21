Entertainment

‘He gave me GH5k and told me I’m a star’ – Ofori Amponsah recounts his first time meeting Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba And Ofori Amponsah 615x410 Ofori Amponsah and Daddy Lumba

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Ofori Amponsah shared his journey to stardom, recalling how he searched for producers for four years before meeting a CD seller who connected him to highlife legend Daddy Lumba. Lumba praised his talent, gave him GHC5000, and groomed him, though their collaboration took five years to materialize.



Source: 3news