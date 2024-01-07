He sent me a DM - Berla Mundi narrates how she met her husband, David Tabi

Prominent media personality Berla Mundi has opened up about how she met her husband, David Tabi and how they built their relationship to result in marriage.

According to her narration, she shared her picture on one of her social media handles, announcing that she is still single and would like to have a husband. After a few moments, David Tabi sent a message saying that he could be the one.



Narrating further, Berla Mundi noted that she did not take him seriously because she does not believe in social media stuff; however, one of her friends showed her David Tabi’s picture and it was from that moment that she started to find out about his social media activities.



Berla Mundi stated that after investigating his social media activities, they became closer through her friend, who was convincing her to consider David Tabi, which happened, and the relationship has turned into a marriage now.



“He [David Tabi] sent me a DM many times. Sometime back I shared a picture and wrote that I am not a married woman and I am waiting to get my husband. Then somebody sent me a DM and said ‘Oh but I can be your husband.’ When I checked the person’s picture I said this person is cute but because I don’t like social media stuff I didn’t even pay attention.



“And then Naana [Berla’s close friend] showed me his picture and asked if I knew the guy. Then I sent Freddie to check out his social media handles and find out who he was following and who was following him to know more about him. I later found out that he grew up together with one of my friends and now I happen to marry him. I guess it was meant to happen,” she said during the marriage ceremony.

Berla Mundi tied the knot with David Tabi in a private wedding ceremony.



It was reported that persons who attended the events were not allowed to enter the premises with their mobile phones to avoid the circulation of pictures and videos on social media.



Watch the video below







Watch GhanaWeb end-of-year entertainment review show





Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/BB