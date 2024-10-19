‘He thought of himself as a King’: The parties that led to Diddy’s downfall

Sean Diddy Combs

Source: BBC

Sean "Diddy" Combs, once a prominent music mogul and party host, is now facing criminal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering, with over a dozen civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse. Once celebrated for his lavish parties and industry influence, Combs denies the allegations, awaiting trial in 2025.





