‘He thought of himself as a King’: The parties that led to Diddy’s downfall

Entertainment
Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: BBC
Sean "Diddy" Combs, once a prominent music mogul and party host, is now facing criminal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering, with over a dozen civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse. Once celebrated for his lavish parties and industry influence, Combs denies the allegations, awaiting trial in 2025.
