Heaven and Hell does not exist – Prophet Omeneaso

Image 234 Edited.png Prophet Omeneaso

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Prophet Samuel Asare, founder of Friends Of Creation Chapel, claims there is no heaven or hell, contradicting common beliefs. In an interview, he cited Luke 17:20 to support his view and emphasized loving one’s neighbor and protecting the environment, arguing that humans should prepare for reincarnation instead.



Source: Mynewsgh