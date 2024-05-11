Heavy D criticizes Kuami Eugene's sampling habit

Kuami Eugene

Music and events executive Heavy D voiced disappointment in Kuami Eugene's frequent use of sampled music in his songs.

While acknowledging Eugene's talent as a singer and performer in an interview on Accra fm, Heavy D expressed concern over the excessive sampling, urging the artist to focus on creating more original music given his stature in the industry.



Heavy D highlighted that Kuami Eugene's current hit, "Canopy," incorporates established Christian worship melodies, questioning the sustainability of such a strategy for long-term success.



Despite acknowledging Kuami Eugene's ability to produce hits, Heavy D emphasized the importance of longevity in an artist's career, urging him to showcase his songwriting skills and stand out as a unique talent.



He challenged Eugene to move away from sampling and focus on crafting original compositions.

Heavy D conceded that he hadn't paid much attention to Eugene's recent work but maintained his stance on the need for originality in music creation.



He recognized Eugene's vocal talent and the support he receives from industry players like Lynx, emphasizing that his critique was solely based on artistic integrity.



Heavy D clarified that his criticism stemmed from a professional standpoint and not personal animosity towards Kuami Eugene.



He reiterated his respect for Eugene as a person but emphasized the importance of changing the narrative by creating more original hits.