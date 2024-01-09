Here is what Afua Asantewaa will do if her first sing-a-thon attempt fails

Afua Asantewaa singing during the sing-a-thon challenge

The Ghanaian seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, Afua Asantewaa, has disclosed what she would do if her first attempt is rejected.

According to her, she intends to apply again for the sing-a-thon attempt if her initial effort does not yield the positive results she hopes for thus, to break the record.



She noted that she is currently taking time off to relax and have adequate rest to regain her energy and avoid jeopardizing her health status due to the marathon.



Afua Asantewaa expressed optimism about being able to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon which has gained publicity and recognition in the country.



“It has not been easy, those who are saying I should relax, I am doing it and Royal Senchi [hotel] is giving me the best treatment ever. We are waiting for the Guinness World Record results. Whatever it will be, if we have it, that’s fine. But if we don’t, we are trying again until they finally give it to us but I know we are going to have it,” she said in a video shared by Mari. Gyata on her Instagram page.



This comes after Afua Asantewaa finally submitted evidence of her attempt to the ‘Guinness Book of Records for the longest singing by an individual’ on January 6, 2024.



Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record ‘singathon’ journey ended on Friday, December 29, 2023, after she was able to achieve 126 hours, which surpasses the 105-hour record.

It remains to be seen whether she will be adjudged as being able to break the record upon review by the Guinness World Record team



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/BB



Watch the video below



