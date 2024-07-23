Here’s What Alcohol Does to the Gut

Alcohol

Tina Aswani-Omprakash quit drinking after an IBS flare-up from alcohol led her to the ER. While experts say there's no single answer for IBS and IBD patients drinking alcohol, it can disrupt gut health, affect medication efficacy, and worsen symptoms. Even light drinking can harm the gut microbiome and nutrient absorption. Some patients find moderation possible, while others must abstain. Doctors advise those with gut issues to monitor their symptoms and consult their physicians. Red wine might be the least harmful option due to its anti-inflammatory properties, but any worsening of symptoms should prompt reevaluation of alcohol consumption.

Tina Aswani-Omprakash quit drinking after an IBS flare-up from alcohol led her to the ER. While experts say there's no single answer for IBS and IBD patients drinking alcohol, it can disrupt gut health, affect medication efficacy, and worsen symptoms. Even light drinking can harm the gut microbiome and nutrient absorption. Some patients find moderation possible, while others must abstain. Doctors advise those with gut issues to monitor their symptoms and consult their physicians. Red wine might be the least harmful option due to its anti-inflammatory properties, but any worsening of symptoms should prompt reevaluation of alcohol consumption.





Read full article