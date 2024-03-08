Highlife legend Samuel Owusu advises young musicians to seek supplementary source of income

Samuel Owusu

Samuel Owusu, a well-respected figure in Ghanaian highlife music and songwriting, has issued a word of caution to aspiring young musicians, advising them to seek supplementary sources of income alongside their musical pursuits.

The veteran artist, known for his timeless hits like 'Abusua Kyiri Ka,' and who debuted with his first album in 1992, emphasized the importance of not relying solely on music for financial stability.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye of Property FM, Owusu stressed, "I'll tell any young person who wants to pursue music to do so, but they shouldn't depend on it entirely."

Highlighting his own diversified portfolio, Owusu revealed, "Apart from music, I have other businesses, so whenever someone comes to me saying they want to do music, the first question I ask is, are you educated and what's your level of education?"



Owusu made his mark in the 1990s with his debut album 'Veranda,' featuring classics like 'Fayeme Ne.' His subsequent album 'Mo Bekae Me' boasted popular tracks such as 'Asem Beba Dabi,' 'Kokosakyi,' and 'Yenka Wo Ntie No.'