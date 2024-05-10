Highlife maestro, Ben Brako shares keys to success

Ben Brako

Ghanaian Highlife icon Ben Brako took center stage on the 2024 Y Leaderboard Series debut, captivating audiences with his journey to success on Y107.9FM.

On the Myd Morning Show with Rev Erskine, Brako shared invaluable insights, reflecting on his musical odyssey from Ghana to the UK, and the genesis of his chart-topping hits dating back to his university days.



Brako underscored the pivotal role of strategic partnerships in the music realm, urging concerted efforts to champion local talent on a national platform.



"I crafted many of my timeless tunes right here in Ghana, during my university stint, before venturing to the UK. These compositions later soared to prominence," he revealed.



Beyond melodies, Brako turned the spotlight on societal quandaries, lamenting the marginalization of the creative sector and condemning the scourge of illegal mining (galamsey).

In his critique, he shed light on the grassroots resilience fostered by traditional leaders, advocating for governmental acknowledgment of their pivotal support structures.



"Rural landscapes often witness minimal governmental intervention; it's the traditional leaders who serve as lifelines, attuned to the cultural fabric and community needs," Brako asserted.



His impassioned plea resonated deeply, galvanizing young listeners to pursue their aspirations while championing cultural heritage and grassroots empowerment.