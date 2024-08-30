HipLife legend Obrafour speaks highly of Shatta Wale

Ghanaian rap legend and hiplife pioneer Obrafour has given an outstanding account about Shatta Wale, likening him to a revolutionist and a game changer.

In a recent radio interview, the 'Pae Mu Ka' album maker testified that the inception of Shatta Wale in the Ghanaian music scene has born-out a lot of positive changes.



He agreed that Shatta Wale pioneered the agenda of putting value on Ghanaian musicians, saying, "Yes, we the old gees were taken for granted by some industry players and event organisers, but not in the era of Shatta Wale, who has realised his value. Now Ghanaian artistes can charge a good amount of money, but it wasn't the same during our time."

Obrafour continued to say that "Sometimes you may get him wrong with his approach to issues, but if you listen to him, you will realise that he is speaking truth to power."



