Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

HipLife legend Obrafour speaks highly of Shatta Wale

Obrafour333 Obrafour

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rap legend and hiplife pioneer Obrafour has given an outstanding account about Shatta Wale, likening him to a revolutionist and a game changer.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live