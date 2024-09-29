Entertainment

“His family didn’t understand why I just got in the marriage and I got pregnant” – Habiba Sinare on divorce with Majeed Waris

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Habiba Sinare, ex-wife of footballer Majeed Waris, revealed her father-in-law questioned the paternity of her son.

Habiba Sinare, ex-wife of footballer Majeed Waris, revealed her father-in-law questioned the paternity of her son. Surprised by his doubts, she expressed her anger over the situation, emphasizing that conception can happen quickly and that their family bond was strong despite these suspicions.



