Despite being more about technology dependence than AI, it shaped cultural views on AI risks.

Source: BBC

The Terminator (1984), starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, popularized the fear of AI turning against humanity, embodied by Skynet.

Despite being more about technology dependence than AI, it shaped cultural views on AI risks.

While exaggerating existential AI threats, it overlooks real concerns like disinformation and mass unemployment.



Read full article