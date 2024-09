Mr. Beautiful

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actor Clement Bonney, known as Mr. Beautiful, shared on Hitz FM that his stage name originated from his role as a father to Nana Ama McBrown.

Ghanaian actor Clement Bonney, known as Mr. Beautiful, shared on Hitz FM that his stage name originated from his role as a father to Nana Ama McBrown. Positive feedback on set led him to adopt "beautiful" as a nickname, which eventuall toy became widely recognized.





Read full article