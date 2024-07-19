Entertainment

How I stay away from controversies – Yemi Alade reveals

Yemi Alade Smile Yemi Alade

Fri, 19 Jul 2024 Source: StarrFm

Yemi Alade, the popular singer, shared how she avoids controversies in the entertainment industry by ignoring negative criticism. At her 'Rebel Queen' album listening party in Lagos, she emphasized that she doesn't let others' opinions affect her, choosing instead to focus on her own life and moving forward.



Source: StarrFm