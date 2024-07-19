How I stay away from controversies – Yemi Alade reveals

Yemi Alade

Source: StarrFm

Yemi Alade, the popular singer, shared how she avoids controversies in the entertainment industry by ignoring negative criticism. At her 'Rebel Queen' album listening party in Lagos, she emphasized that she doesn't let others' opinions affect her, choosing instead to focus on her own life and moving forward.





