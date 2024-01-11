How Michael Blackson reacted to news of Cheddar running for president

Michael Blackson is a Ghanaian-American comedian

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has expressed his opinions on the upcoming 2024 general elections in Ghana.

In a video shared on social media by Accra-based Hitz FM, Michael Blackson said Ghana needs a leader who can make a difference and improve the situation of the country.



He narrated how he was heavily affected by the economic downturn that affected the country in recent years.



Blackson said that he had invested money in Ghana to pay for the school he built in his hometown, but the money vanished due to the economic downturn.



“The guy feels like he can make a difference. At the end of the day, Ghana just wants the best for Ghana. We know what's going on. We know what Ghana needs. We know what happened to Ghana. Everybody knows the economy got bad. The money I invested in this country that will help me pay for the school disappeared. So we all lost money,” he said.



While Michael Blackson did not endorse any candidate, he said Ghanaians know best and asked them to choose wisely between the candidates, mentioning Cheddar, Mahamudu Bawumia, and John Mahama as some of the options.



He said that Cheddar represents a new and fresh vision, Bawumia represents experience but also accountability, and Mahama represents experience but also familiarity.

“So now elections are coming. Now you have to decide what's best for Ghana. Do we need something completely new, like Cheddar? Or do we need Mahamudu? Somebody with experience, but at the same time responsible for what went wrong? Do we leave it to the NPP to fix it or are we going to go to NDC for some experienced person that we feel like he's the one or do we want to go for somebody new?” he said.



Blackson is a popular comedian based in the United States who is known for his African-themed jokes and movies.







