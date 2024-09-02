Lifestyle

News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

How Often Do You Wash Your Water Bottle

Water Bottles Water Bottle

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: indianexpress.com

Dr. Prashant, a consultant paediatrician, emphasizes the importance of regularly cleaning water bottles to prevent bacterial growth, such as salmonella and E. coli, which thrive in damp, enclosed areas. Neglecting to clean bottles can lead to harmful bacteria, fungi, and mold, resulting in bad odors due to biofilm development. Dr. Prashant advises daily washing with soapy water, particularly if the bottle is used for beverages other than water. He also recommends using an autoclave machine once a week for thorough sanitization to maintain health and hygiene.

Dr. Prashant, a consultant paediatrician, emphasizes the importance of regularly cleaning water bottles to prevent bacterial growth, such as salmonella and E. coli, which thrive in damp, enclosed areas. Neglecting to clean bottles can lead to harmful bacteria, fungi, and mold, resulting in bad odors due to biofilm development. Dr. Prashant advises daily washing with soapy water, particularly if the bottle is used for beverages other than water. He also recommends using an autoclave machine once a week for thorough sanitization to maintain health and hygiene.



Read full article

Source: indianexpress.com