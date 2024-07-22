How To Brush Your Teeth The Right Way

Teeth

Brushing your teeth is essential, but you might have been doing it wrong. The new Modified Bass Technique (MBT) suggests angling your brush at the gum line and using a circular motion to remove plaque and clean beneath the gums. It requires practice and light pressure to avoid harming your gums. Use a very soft brush and brush twice a day. Additionally, flossing is crucial for oral hygiene. If traditional flossing is inconvenient, consider using an electric water flosser. For recommendations, check out the Groom+Style article on the best options available

