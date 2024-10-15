Lifestyle

News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

How To Make Natural Viagra At Home

Video Archive
Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A "natural Viagra drink" refers to beverages made from ingredients believed to enhance blood flow, improve circulation, or boost libido—similar to how Viagra functions to treat erectile dysfunction. While there is no official "natural Viagra," certain foods and drinks are thought to have similar effects. Common ingredients in these drinks might include watermelon, lemon, ginger, water, and sometimes pineapple and macaroons.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live