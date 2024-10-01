Serving Champaign

Champagne is a luxury that can be enjoyed at any time of the day, but can often be a cause for consternation. From the right serving temperature to how to avoid overspill The Lady gives the definitive guide on how to serve champagne to perfection. Serving champagne perfectly involves several key steps. Choose a bottle based on the occasion: a bright Blanc de Blanc for aperitifs and a vintage for meals. Serve at 8-12 degrees Celsius, ideally chilling in the fridge for 24 hours or using an ice bucket with salt and water for quicker chilling. Use tulip-shaped glasses for the best flavor release. Open the bottle away from people, ensuring a secure grip. Pour gently down the glass side, stopping at about half full to allow aromas to develop. If unfinished, use a champagne stopper to preserve the bubbles; the silver teaspoon myth is ineffective.

