Lifestyle

News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

How To Survive A Toxic Manager

Toxic Boss Frustrated Worker

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Navigating the complexities of workplace relationships can be challenging, especially when faced with a toxic manager. These individuals often create a stressful environment that can impact your productivity, mental health, and overall job satisfaction. These are some effective strategies to survive and thrive under a toxic managerial style. From recognizing toxic behaviors to setting boundaries and seeking support, we’ll provide practical tips to help you maintain your professionalism and well-being.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live