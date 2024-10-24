How To Use Mindfulness To Cut Down On Your Drinking

Calendar

Dry January, or "Drynuary," allows individuals to reset after the festive season, while the "sober curious" movement promotes exploring a booze-free lifestyle without complete abstinence. Mindful drinking encourages self-reflection about one's relationship with alcohol, focusing on awareness of drinking habits. Experts suggest removing alcohol for 30 to 100 days for reflection, identifying what one enjoys about drinking, and creating plans to moderate intake. Engaging in conversations about alcohol's role in social situations can lead to more intentional choices. This approach combines mindfulness with cognitive behavioral strategies, aiding those looking to reduce consumption without severe addiction issues.

