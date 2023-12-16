How dare you speak against Dr. Kweku Oteng? - Agradaa descends on Sonnie Badu

Nana Agradaa has chided gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu after he claimed Dr. Kweku Oteng did not pick up his calls after promising that he would support his concert financially.

She stated that Sonnie Badu’s remarks about Dr. Kweku Oteng snubbing him were uncalled for and slammed him for disgracing the revered businessman on the radio during an interview.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Agradaa said that Sonnie Badu should have prepared himself financially before the event but could not rely on sponsorship to organize a concert.



She added that Sonnie Badu’s claims that he hyped Dr. Kweku Oteng after posting their picture on his social media pages could be a reason the businessman did not respond to him.



“Why didn’t Sonnie Badu do his concert abroad because that’s where rich people could support him financially. The courage he had to speak against Dr. Kweku Oteng on the radio is my concern but I won't insult him. Saying that Dr. Kweku Oteng snubbed him after promising to support you financially hurts, did he prepare yourself for the program financially?



“Ask most of the artistes in Ghana, they prepare themselves adequately for their concerts. How do you want someone to sponsor your program after claiming you gave him hype? I used to like you a lot but you erred,” she said.



Nana Agradaa further heaped praises on Dr. Kweku Oteng saying, “I saw Sonnie Badu’s comment against my father, Dr. Kweku Oteng, a very respectful person who barely speaks in public. He is someone who doesn’t like boasting and loves everyone. People who have had the opportunity to meet Dr. Kweku Oteng would testify to what I am saying.”

Sonnie Badu recently offered an apology to Dr. Kweku Oteng after making it known that he did not pick up his calls even though he had promised to support his Rhythms of Africa concert financially.



His apology was met with a huge backlash on social media.







SB/BB



Watch the video below



