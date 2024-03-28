How do you sleep at night - Yvonne Nelson queries Akufo-Addo over 'dumsor' at Tema General Hospital

Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson voiced her anger following a power outage at Tema General Hospital, which left newborns suffering in sweltering conditions.

This incident underscored the persistent challenge of intermittent power cuts in the country, reflecting ongoing struggles with electricity supply.



In a social media post, Nelson lamented the situation, expressing disbelief at the actions of the country's leaders. She directly addressed President Akufo-Addo, questioning his ability to rest peacefully given the circumstances. Nelson's frustration was evident as she condemned what she perceived as eight years of deceit.



The hashtag #DUMSORMUSTSTOP quickly gained traction online, with Ghanaians rallying against "Dumsor," a term used to describe the recurring power outages.



This outcry highlighted the collective discontent over the lack of reliable electricity supply, despite assurances from the government.

While authorities have claimed improvements in managing the energy sector compared to previous administrations, the recent power cuts have reignited public frustration. Many citizens feel let down by promises of stability and are demanding tangible solutions to address the ongoing challenges with power supply.



The incident at Tema General Hospital served as a stark reminder of the real-world consequences of inadequate infrastructure and inconsistent electricity provision. As debates continue over the nation's energy policies, voices like Yvonne Nelson's serve as a reminder of the urgent need for effective measures to tackle the issue of "Dumsor" and ensure a reliable power supply for all Ghanaians.



