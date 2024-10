How legendary South African singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka became a musician

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Source: 3news

Yvonne Chaka Chaka, a legendary South African musician, revealed that her career began unexpectedly at 19 when a white man offered her a chance to record after she mistakenly walked into his company seeking an accounting scholarship. Her first song, "I’m In Love With the DJ," became a global hit.





