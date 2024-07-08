Lifestyle

News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

How often should you change your toothbrush?

Tooth Brush Tooth Brush

Mon, 8 Jul 2024 Source: indiatoday

Regular toothbrush replacement is essential for maintaining oral hygiene and preventing dental issues. Experts recommend changing your toothbrush every three to four months or sooner if it wears out or after an illness. Worn-out toothbrushes are less effective at cleaning and can harbor bacteria. Choosing a toothbrush based on personal preferences, health conditions, and proper brushing techniques also plays a role in optimal oral health. Regular replacement helps maintain a healthier mouth and prevent dental problems.

Regular toothbrush replacement is essential for maintaining oral hygiene and preventing dental issues. Experts recommend changing your toothbrush every three to four months or sooner if it wears out or after an illness. Worn-out toothbrushes are less effective at cleaning and can harbor bacteria. Choosing a toothbrush based on personal preferences, health conditions, and proper brushing techniques also plays a role in optimal oral health. Regular replacement helps maintain a healthier mouth and prevent dental problems.



Read full article

Source: indiatoday