How often should you change your toothbrush?

Tooth Brush

Source: indiatoday

Regular toothbrush replacement is essential for maintaining oral hygiene and preventing dental issues. Experts recommend changing your toothbrush every three to four months or sooner if it wears out or after an illness. Worn-out toothbrushes are less effective at cleaning and can harbor bacteria. Choosing a toothbrush based on personal preferences, health conditions, and proper brushing techniques also plays a role in optimal oral health. Regular replacement helps maintain a healthier mouth and prevent dental problems.

