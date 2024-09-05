How recording my first gospel song drove me to depression – Kwesi Ernest [Video]

Kwesi Ernest

Source: Mynewsgh

Kwesi Ernest, a prominent music producer, revealed in an Adom TV interview that his first gospel album release led to severe struggles and depression.

Kwesi Ernest, a prominent music producer, revealed in an Adom TV interview that his first gospel album release led to severe struggles and depression. Facing financial strain and unfulfilled expectations despite some support, Ernest found himself deeply in debt and emotionally devastated, relying on his mother during this challenging period.





Read full article