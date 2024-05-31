How to tie a full windsor knot infographic

Windsor Knot

To tie a Windsor knot, cross the wide end over the narrow end, wrap it around, and pull it through the neck loop multiple times, alternating sides. Finally, bring the wide end down through the front knot, adjust for symmetry, and slide it up to your neck for a polished look.

