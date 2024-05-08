Husband of Afua Asantewaa defends attending events with his wife

Afua Asantewaa and her husband

Kofi Aduonum, husband of Afua Asantewaa, responds to critics questioning his attendance at public gatherings with his wife, stating it's his responsibility to ensure her safety.

Aduonum remains undeterred by the disapproval, emphasizing that his role as a husband includes accompanying his wife to events.



During an interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku show, Aduonum reaffirmed that his consistent presence with his wife is not a sign of foolishness but rather a gesture of protection.



He explained, "The Bible describes women as weaker vessels. Some may question why I'm always by her side, but to me, supporting her is essential."

Aduonum's stance addresses criticism on social media, where users questioned the appropriateness of a man frequently accompanying his wife in public settings.



Afua Asantewaa rose to prominence following her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon in December 2023, although it was unsuccessful.



The decision to disqualify Asantewaa was communicated through a statement from the official Guinness World Records social media account, citing a violation of regulations.