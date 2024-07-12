Lifestyle

News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Hyperpigmentation - Causes, Care & Prevention | Women Of Color

Hyperpigmentaion.png Hyperpigmentaion

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: beautizone.co.uk

Hyperpigmentation, caused by overproduction of melanin, can result from sun exposure, skin irritation, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, and certain medications. Treating it involves using vitamin C serums to boost collagen and minimize sun damage, exfoliating 2-3 times a week, applying chemical masks with glycolic or salicylic acid, and moisturizing regularly. A balanced diet rich in essential nutrients also helps. Persistent cases may require additional measures.

Hyperpigmentation, caused by overproduction of melanin, can result from sun exposure, skin irritation, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, and certain medications. Treating it involves using vitamin C serums to boost collagen and minimize sun damage, exfoliating 2-3 times a week, applying chemical masks with glycolic or salicylic acid, and moisturizing regularly. A balanced diet rich in essential nutrients also helps. Persistent cases may require additional measures.



Read full article

Source: beautizone.co.uk