Hyperpigmentation - Causes, Care & Prevention | Women Of Color

Hyperpigmentaion

Hyperpigmentation, caused by overproduction of melanin, can result from sun exposure, skin irritation, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, and certain medications. Treating it involves using vitamin C serums to boost collagen and minimize sun damage, exfoliating 2-3 times a week, applying chemical masks with glycolic or salicylic acid, and moisturizing regularly. A balanced diet rich in essential nutrients also helps. Persistent cases may require additional measures.

