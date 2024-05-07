‘Hypocrisy is one of the biggest problems in Christianity’ – RMD

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Esteemed Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, widely known as RMD, has pinpointed hypocrisy as a significant issue confronting the church today.

During his guest appearance on Teju Babyface’s ‘King of Talks’ podcast, RMD shared his distinctive views on God and Christianity.



He articulated: “My perception of Christ and how we should welcome Him in the modern era may not align with conventional views. Yet, I believe God has placed me here for this reason—to stir the pot and challenge norms. I feel destined to approach this in an unorthodox manner.”



He continued, “I was intrigued by a podcast discussing faith and fame, and I was eager to participate. Why? It challenges the preconceived notions among Christians. For instance, why shouldn’t a whiskey distiller be recognized as a Christian? It’s an art form.”

RMD believes that the true essence of Christianity lies in the church’s openness to accept believers just as they are.



He elaborated: “In Christ’s time, people were shipbuilders, vineyard owners, and wine producers. They were free to follow Christ if they chose to. That’s the crux of Christianity—’Come as you are.'”



“People should be welcomed in their current state. Preventing them from approaching Christ as they are only hinders their transformation. Let them come, and let them engage in society in a manner that draws others to Christ, devoid of hypocrisy. This, I believe, is one of the church’s greatest challenges today—hypocrisy.”