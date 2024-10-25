Entertainment

I Always Receive A Lot Of Calls From Some People Threatening To Take The Life Of My Husband – Empress Gifty Reveals

Gifty Adorye Ans Hu Empress Gifty and her husband

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian Gospel singer Empress Gifty Adorye disclosed receiving death threats targeting her husband, politician Hopeson Adorye, since his support shifted from the NPP to Alan Kyerematen’s 'Movement for Change.' Despite late-night calls, she remains unshaken, relying on spiritual protection and describing her husband as calm and peaceful at home.



Source: ZionFelix