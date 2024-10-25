Menu ›
Entertainment
I Always Receive A Lot Of Calls From Some People Threatening To Take The Life Of My Husband – Empress Gifty Reveals
Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix
Ghanaian Gospel singer Empress Gifty Adorye disclosed receiving death threats targeting her husband, politician Hopeson Adorye, since his support shifted from the NPP to Alan Kyerematen’s 'Movement for Change.'
Ghanaian Gospel singer Empress Gifty Adorye disclosed receiving death threats targeting her husband, politician Hopeson Adorye, since his support shifted from the NPP to Alan Kyerematen’s 'Movement for Change.' Despite late-night calls, she remains unshaken, relying on spiritual protection and describing her husband as calm and peaceful at home.
Source: ZionFelix