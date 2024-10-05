Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

I Don’t Know Who Hurt this Woman, Her Attitude is Like Borla – Ghanaians Slam Sally Mann Over Claim Reality Show Contestant Sings Better than Adina

Photo Collage Sally Mann and Adina

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: Gh Celebrities

Sally Mann, a judge on Adom TV's *Darling Factor*, faces backlash for her harsh criticism of contestants.

Sally Mann, a judge on Adom TV's *Darling Factor*, faces backlash for her harsh criticism of contestants. After claiming a contestant's performance surpassed Adina's, social media erupted with users labeling her as bitter and disrespectful, with many calling for her to heal from past grievances.



Read full article

Source: Gh Celebrities