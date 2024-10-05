I Don’t Know Who Hurt this Woman, Her Attitude is Like Borla – Ghanaians Slam Sally Mann Over Claim Reality Show Contestant Sings Better than Adina

Sally Mann and Adina

Source: Gh Celebrities

Sally Mann, a judge on Adom TV's *Darling Factor*, faces backlash for her harsh criticism of contestants.

Sally Mann, a judge on Adom TV's *Darling Factor*, faces backlash for her harsh criticism of contestants. After claiming a contestant's performance surpassed Adina's, social media erupted with users labeling her as bitter and disrespectful, with many calling for her to heal from past grievances.





Read full article