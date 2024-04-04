"I Want To See You My Father" song will live forever - King Ayisoba

King Ayisoba

King Ayisoba, renowned for his kologo music, asserts that his iconic track, "I Want to See You My Father," will endure for generations.

In an interview with Mark Smith on A1 Radio's Day Break Upper East Show, King Ayisoba expressed confidence in the timeless nature of his song.



He likened its significance to Bob Marley's "Get Up Stand Up," stating, "My songs will never die."

Reflecting on his career's journey, Ayisoba credited his humility for his international acclaim.



He also expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from his native Upper East Region, which has been pivotal to his success.