I Was Once Sexually Assaulted After Performing at a Show in Kasoa – Sefa Reveals as She Speaks Out About the Struggles Female Artists Face

Sefa.png Sefa

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

In an interview with Accra FM, Ghanaian singer Sefa discussed challenges female musicians face, emphasizing the focus on appearance over hard work.

She also recounted a sexual assault incident during a Kasoa performance.

Sefa advocates for respect and boundaries, highlighting the struggles of women in the music industry.

Source: Ameyaw Debrah