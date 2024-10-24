Menu ›
Entertainment
I Was Once Sexually Assaulted After Performing at a Show in Kasoa – Sefa Reveals as She Speaks Out About the Struggles Female Artists Face
Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah
In an interview with Accra FM, Ghanaian singer Sefa discussed challenges female musicians face, emphasizing the focus on appearance over hard work.
She also recounted a sexual assault incident during a Kasoa performance.
Sefa advocates for respect and boundaries, highlighting the struggles of women in the music industry.
Read full article
Source: Ameyaw Debrah