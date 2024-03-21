I almost went to the event with my mother – D-Black reflects on fake Dr. UN awards

D-Black receiving his award from Dr. UN

Ghanaian rapper D-Black recently revisited the comical chaos of the fraudulent awards ceremony orchestrated by “Dr. UN”.

In 2020, numerous Ghanaian luminaries, including musician and entrepreneur Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, known as D-Black, found themselves among the purported honorees.



Dubbed the Global Blueprint Excellence Award, concocted by Kwame Owusu Fordjour, alias Dr. UN, the event eventually unraveled as a hoax.



Four years later, D-Black recalled the telltale signs he encountered during the affair, nearly departing on multiple occasions.



He disclosed that he nearly accompanied his mother to the event but refrained due to insufficient invitation cards.



“I almost went to that event with my mother. I didn’t go with my mom because I had seven invitations, and my crew was eight people. So even my driver stayed in the car,” he revealed.

Recalling the ostentatious invitations and the presence of dignitaries, D-Black marveled at the elaborate charade.



“I don’t know how that guy managed. Everybody here, you would have all fallen for it. You don’t see him. All you got was a solid email invitation. And they will come and drop the cards for your office. You will see the crest, see the United Nations embossment. That guy came with security, management everybody. Very convincing,” he remarked.



Despite encountering esteemed personalities, D-Black humorously pointed out the warning signs.



He reiterated Dr. UN's recurrent grammatical blunders despite boasting a Harvard education.



Observing the absence of the purported Guest of Honour and the impromptu involvement of celebrities like Sarkodie in award distribution, D-Black remained skeptical.

“He says he went to Harvard but kept making grammatical errors in every sentence. He says the Guest of Honour was the Minister of Information, but I didn’t see him anywhere, but I saw some chiefs and Daughters of Glorious Jesus, very respectable people, so I felt secure for a while,” he commented.



The rapper vividly described the surreal moment when he, alongside notable figures like Sarkodie, reluctantly accepted their dubious accolades.



“Just as I was about to leave, they called Sarkodie to receive his award. He took his, and as he was about to leave, the man told him to stay and help give out the awards.



“I wanted to leave again, and that was when my name was called. So I had to go take my award and take pictures,” he recounted.



Reflecting on the incident, D-Black surmised that even the team behind “Dr UN” might have been deceived by their leader's antics.,